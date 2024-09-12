EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh's love interest in his biopic!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fatima Sana Shaikh to play lead in Yuvraj Singh's biopic

Ever since the biopic on cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh's inspiring journey, from prodigy to World Cup hero to cancer survivor, was announced, everyone has been curious to know details on the same. However, the guessing game about the male lead is still on, speculations for the female lead are rife. Reports suggest that Fatima Sana Shaikh might be seen playing the cricketer's love interest in the film.

Fatima Sana Shaikh approched for Hazel Keech's role

As per an independent industry source, "The team is considering Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh's love interest in his biopic. Although not much has been heard from the actress or the makers about the same, the chances are strong that she might be seen playing a pivotal role in the film." Moreover, we have seen Fatima Sana Shaikh portray real-life characters in her films, Geeta Phogat in Dangal and Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. If these speculations about her playing the love interest of Yuvraj Singh in his biopic are true, it is indeed going to be an interesting watch.

Yuvraj Singh's biopic is garnering attention

Many films have been made about the lives of Indian cricketers in Bollywood. The lives of legendary players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Azharuddin, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar were shown on the silver screen. Many films were successful, while many films could not do well at the box office. Now a biopic will be made on another star cricketer, none other than the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is famously known for hitting 6 sixes in an over.

This cricketer's struggle, career and love life will be woven into this film. This project will be produced by two prominent persons in the Indian entertainment industry, Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka. The name of the film has not been announced yet but it promises to be a brilliant portrayal of Yuvraj Singh's remarkable journey on and off the field. Now that Fatima may have been approached for Hazel Keech's role then it only remains to see, who will play the magnanimous role of Yuvraj Singh in his biopic.

Also Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar-Triptii's lives get chaotic after losing their honeymoon CD