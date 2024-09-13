Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup shares 'disheartening experience' at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Simran Budharup recently welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol at her home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

TV star Simran Budharup, known for her role as Panchi 'Khushi' Kohli Randhawa, took to her Instagram handle and shared a 'disheartening experience' at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. She shared a clip on the platform and penned a long note mentioning how the staff manhandled her and her mother. She started the caption of her post by writing, ''Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan.''

See the post:

Mentioning how the staff snatched her mother's phone while she was clicking pictures, she wrote, ''Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling “Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap). It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off.''

''This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees,'' she added.

Sharing the reason why she posted the video and shared the incident, she further added, ''I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone.''

Apart from the incident, she also shared a series of posts and pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing Lord Ganesh's idol she brought home this Ganesh Chaturthi. ''May The Remover Of Obstacles Bless You With Happiness And Success. Ganpati Bappa Morya,'' she wrote in one of her posts.

