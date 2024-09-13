After 'Ikk Kudi' song, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunite for THIS film | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The duo last collaborated eight years ago for Udta Punjab.

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are collaborating again after a long gap of eight years after their hit film, Udta Punjab. This time the duo is coming together for the upcoming film Jigra, which is co-produced by the actress. Alia announced the news by sharing a post on her Instagram handle on Friday which featured both the actors sitting on their respective chairs with their back to the camera.

Dosanjh's chair had 'Sings about Kudi' written on it while the back of Bhatt's chair read, 'The Said 'Kudi', in a reference to Udta Punjab where Dosanjh sang the popular song 'Ikk Kudi Jida Naam Mohabbat'. Alia's post was captioned, "chairs say it all. @diljitdosanjh"

See the post:

There is no clarity on the nature of their collaboration on Jigra but fans are speculating that Dosanjh will be singing a song for the movie. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres.

The film follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Dosanjh has a very special connection with Udta Punjab as he made his Hindi cinema debut in 2016 with the film, wherein he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which were released last year. On the other hand, Diljit, who is currently on an international music tour, featured in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra and in Jatt and Juliet 3 recently.

Also Read: Inside Out 2 locks OTT release date, check when and where to watch Pixar's animated blockbuster

Also Read: 'Bond not by blood, but by love': Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 51st birth anniversary