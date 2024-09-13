Inside Out 2 locks OTT release date, check when and where to watch Pixar's animated blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside Out 2 was released on June 14 this year.

After a successful theatrical run, Disney Pixar's animated movie Inside Out 2 is all set to premiere digitally The film is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar from September 25. The animated coming-of-age movie is a sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film Inside Out. It was released in theatres and amassed over USD 1.67 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time. ''Contain your emotions, because #InsideOut2 is coming to #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi & English on 25th September!'' Disney Plus wrote in the caption.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 will be available in English and Hindi on the platform, the streaming service said in a press release. Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, the official plotline read.

It features an ensemble cast of Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Box office performance

Released on June 14, 2024, Inside Out 2 performed exceptionally well at the box office and touched the USD 1 billion mark in just 19 days of its theatrical release. It also became the first animated film to do so and is the highest-earning film of this year so far. It is currently on the 13th spot on the list of highest-grossing films.

