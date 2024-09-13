'Bond not by blood, but by love': Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 51st birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Paul Walker died in November 2013.

Fast and Furious fame Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle to commemorate late actor Paul Walker's 51st birth anniversary and shared a throwback picture from their time working on the Fast and Furious franchise. Along with the picture, Vin also penned a long note remembering his late friend and wrote, ''Looking back, a quarter century ago… I believe this was the moment we knew that our brotherhood was going to change Hollywood, that you and I meant something to the world… a multicultural brotherhood, bond not by blood, but by love.''

See the post:

He also continued to express the emotional weight of Walker's absence, particularly as he anticipates the next installment of the franchise and wrote, ''To think I just saw concept art for the next chapter. Brian… yeah, I will have to brace myself for this next film.''

In his post, he also mentioned how he missed Paul's presence when he visited his family. ''I saw your mother and Father this summer. I could feel you in their loving embrace… for the last 11 years I have held words like talismans of light, each have gifted me so much with their love and wisdom,'' he wrote.

In the next part, he praised Paul's daughter and for actively being involved in environmental advocacy, echoing her father's commitment to charitable causes. ''And your daughter… my God, she’s actually continuing your good works, speaking on behalf of our oceans. Just weeks ago, at a birthday dinner… Meadow gave a toast, man you would have been so damn proud. She has a way of speaking from her heart that echos the melody of grace so beautifully,'' he added.

For the unversed, Paul Walker died in a car accident in November 2013. He played Brian O'Conner in the popular Fast and Furious series. His last appearance in the series was in the seventh film of the franchise.

