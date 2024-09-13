After Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri to share screen space with THIS actor, find here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri is often termed as 'New National Crush Of India'

Triptii Dimri, also known as the 'New National Crush', is currently on cloud nine. Soon after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's release last year, she is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood today. This year, she has already featured in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk and the film went on to become a commercial success at the box office. As per a latest announcement made by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Triptii is all set to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bharadwaj's next actioner. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the shooting of the yet-to-be-titled is set to begin soon.

SAJID NADIADWALA - VISHAL BHARDWAJ - SHAHID KAPOOR - TRIPTII DIMRI JOIN FORCES FOR NEW FILM PROJECT... Producer #SajidNadiadwala reunites with #ShahidKapoor and director #VishalBhardwaj for a big screen entertainer [not titled yet]. #TriptiiDimri will also be a part of this much-anticipated project, an out-and-out-action entertainer... Filming is set to begin soon,'' Taran wrote in the caption detailing about the upcoming project.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the announcement, netizens expressed their excitement about the upcoming film. One user wrote, ''Tripti is literally on a signing spree. Everyone wants to just sign her.'' ''Tripti on top now days,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Shahid kho nayi preeti mil gyi.''

Triptii's other big projects

Triptii has several projects in her kitty apart from the latest one. She will next feature in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the trailer of which was unveiled earlier this week. The film is slated to hit the big screens next month. Apart from this, she will also play the female in Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will release on the occasion of Diwali this year.