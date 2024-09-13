Shah Rukh Khan visits new parents Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to bless newborn, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with SRK-starrer Om Shaanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'Baadshah of Bollywood', on Thursday late at night was spotted entertaining the hospital where Deepika Padukone gave birth to her newborn daughter. A video of SRK's white Rolls Royce along with security vehicles is doing rounds on social media. He visited the new parents at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai to congratulate them. Deepika gave birth to a daughter on September 8 and the news was also confirmed by the couple on their Instagram handles jointly.

See the viral video:

Following the arrival of their baby girl, several celebrities, popular personalities and fans took to social media to celebrate the joyful news. Priyanka Chopra shared her joy with "Congratulations" accompanied by heart emojis.

Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations," while Sara Ali Khan expressed her happiness with, "Ranveer and DeePee. Congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you." Bipasha Basu offered her blessings with, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family."

Rajkummar Rao and Katrina Kaif also joined in the celebration with their warm wishes, and Kareena Kapoor added a personal touch, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel."

Before welcoming their baby, Deepika and Ranveer were seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February, have been sharing their joy with fans through social media, including a stunning maternity shoot.

For the unversed, Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

