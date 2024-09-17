Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan returns as host for 15th straight time, makers drop first promo | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 18 will be Salman Khan's 15th season as host.

Bigg Boss, popular reality show, is all set to return to television with its 18th edition. Not only this, the makers of the show have finally confirmed Salman Khan as its host again with a special promo. This will mark the actor's 15th straight season as the host of Bigg Boss. The promo features Salman's voice-over with a hint of the upcoming season's theme. The promo begins with an animation of a clock with Salman announcing, ''Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwalon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav.''

See the promo:

''Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye Bigg Boss 18, jald hi, Colors aur @officialjiocinema par,'' reads the caption of the post.

Possible contestants

While no other details have been unveiled in the promo, several reports of potential contestants of Bigg Boss 18 have been doing rounds recently. As per a report by India Today, actress Nia Sharma has been approached for the reality show and she has confirmed her participation. ''Nia was finally ready to get herself locked inside the house and signed the dotted lines a couple of days ago. Along with her, the team is also quite excited about having her on board,'' India Today reported quoting a source.

If media reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 18 is based on the 'Time Travel' theme and many old contestants are expected to participate in the upcoming season along with some new ones. Names of several actors including Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, and Kashish Kapoor, among many others are doing rounds on social media.

