Salman Khan issues official statement, warns against fake US tour news: 'Legal action will be taken'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan will next feature as lead in AR Murugadoss' directorial, Sikandar.

Salman Khan, 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood, has finally come forward and issued an official statement warning about the fake event announcement claiming that he will be making an appearance in the United States. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman posted a statement and captioned it, ''Official Notice!'' The statement read, ''This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false.''

The notice also mentioned, "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes."

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2023 and minted over Rs 450 crore globally. Earlier this year, the actor announced his next big project, Sikandar, which is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid next year.

The film is produced by his friend and ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. In May this year, the makers of Sikandar announced that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming film. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid after their previous blockbusters and cult films like Judwaa (1997), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Kick (2014).

Apart from film, Salman is also returning as the host of his popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, for its 18th season. The show is expected to commence next month. This will also be Salman's 15th straight season as host.

