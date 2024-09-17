Priyanka Chopra's birthday post for Nick Jonas is all about pure love, Malti Marie is bonus | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday in London with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. However, it was a working birthday for Nick as he performed live at the O2 Arena with The Jonas Brothers. PeeCee took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos featuring the birthday boy and their adorable daughter. The first pic in her post features all three of them from backstage right before the concert. The next one features Nick performing live on the stage and Priyanka cheering him from the crowd.

''Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas,'' she captioned the post. The next picture in PeeCee's birthday post for Nick features herself carrying Malti and a similar click of Nick carrying Malti backstage.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently visited India for her brother Siddharth's wedding in Mumbai. She even shared several pictures and videos of the festivities and wrote, ''And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their signatures and ceremony.''

Before this, she was in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which was also attended by many popular global personalities including Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in Heads Of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She recently finished shooting of The Bluff. On the other hand, Nick will next feature in the musical comedy Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd and JackReynor.

