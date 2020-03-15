Supermodel of the Year: Winner of Malaika Arora, Milind Soman's show is Manila Pradhan

Lights, camera and a hell lot of action later, MTV Supermodel of the Year has found its winner in the gorgeous Manila Pradhan in a dazzling finale. Hailing from Sikkim, Manila took the pageant home defeating Drisha More and Priya Singh in the fight to finish on Sunday. The show that premiered on 22nd December, took the viewers through an enlivening journey of a boot camp and a battle to hunt for a beauty that’s unique. As a heady concoction of style and substance, the show was paneled by the best in the business – Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta, and Supermodel Ujjwala Raut along with Anusha Dandekar leading the way as a host.

Amidst a series of daunting challenges and a boot camp, Manila’s journey to the finale wasn’t an easy one. With a struggling start, Manila worked on her style and gradually climbed up the ladder to being one of the top contenders in the show. Not only did she impress the panelists, but she also maintained consistency in her performances throughout the journey. Manila emerged victorious with a big margin in the finale photo shoot challenge that needed her to pose with the esteemed panelists. With the judges decked up in their best attires coupled with Raja Kumari’s electrifying performance, MTV Supermodel Of The Year culminated into a fascinating finale leaving behind a lot of learning for the contestants.

Commenting on the finale, Malaika Arora said, “What a tremendous journey this show has been. MTV Supermodel of the Year wasn’t just about style and beauty, it was also about shedding off inhibitions and be absolutely confident in your own self. While we have one winner today, the show has given a platform to 10 gorgeous women who are sure to rule the ramp in the future. Manila has been a revelation for us. Despite a tough start, she always took feedback in her stride and the results have shown. I wish her all the best for a stupendous future and hope that the learnings from the show guide her in the journey ahead.”

On winning the show Manila said, "It’s not less than a dream come true for me. One of the strongest things that I learned and would like to take away with me from this journey is to be yourself. That is your ultimate power that nobody can have. All the judges on the show and the mentors were great!! But I really have a special intangible connection and a soft corner for Malaika ma'am and Ujjwala ma'am. No matter how much they shouted at me but in the end, it was for my betterment and personal growth."

Will we have a second outing of MTV Supermodel of the Year?

