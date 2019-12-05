Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
Splitsvilla 12: Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha announce a twist this week

Want to know what Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha have planned for Splitsvilla 12 contestants this week? Have a look.

New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2019 15:05 IST
Splitsvilla 12: Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha announce a twist this week

Splitsvilla 12: Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha announce a twist this week

Post a memorable journey of 16 weeks, MTV Splistvilla X2 is nearing its finale. This Friday, it will all be about hugging it out! And it’s definitely not what you think it is!

Rannvijay and Sunny introduce this week’s bae watch session to the Splitsvillans – Honey, Hug me! where each of the contestants get a chance to dip their counterparts in a cow-dung. The task brings with it a series of heated arguments amongst the contestants. In what will come as a complete shocker to the contestants, the viewers will see Miesha Iyer getting into a verbal rant with Hridya.

In all of this, the much-awaited dome session will also have Sunny-Rannvijay announcing another twist. What will that twist be? Would there be a wild card entry or a surprise eviction? Find out this Friday on MTV Splitsvilla X2.

