Splitsvilla 12: Shrey Mittal, winner of Sunny Leone's reality show tests COVID-19 positive

The coronavirus cases have been increasing day by day. A lot of celebrities both from Bollywood and Television industry in the past few months have tested positive including Amitabh Bachhan, Abhishek Bachhan, Aishwarya Rai, Mohena Singh, Parth Samthaan amongst others. And in the list another name has made its way and it's that of Shrey Mittal. For those unversed, he is the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 12 which was hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. She had symptoms from the past few days and is in 14-day home isolation. He informed about the same through the medium of social media.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Hello, I’ve tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I’m now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden."

He was announced as the winner of the show earlier this year in January along with Priyamvada. He was one of the most most-loved contestants in the reality show and after the show got over duo kept their life hidden on social media.

Recently, Sapna Malik, who was a contestant of Roadies Revolution has also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.

