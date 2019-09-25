Splitsvilla 12: Rannvijay Singha has the perfect answers to all your dating queries

A complete charmer, Rannvijay Singha has everyone in awe of him on MTV Splitsvilla X2! As a host, he has never failed to entertain the audience and helped the contestants find the perfect mate. After Sunny Leone spilled the beans on a happy relationship for all the young lovers, Rannvijay Singha is here to help you ease your nerves and make your first date a happy and a memorable one!

According to Rannvijay, there are 3 tips every man must master to charm the girl. He says, “First impression is very important. Firstly, as a guy make sure that you are neatly dressed and take pride in your appearance. That doesn’t mean you have to spend an hour getting ready, but just worth some time and effort.”

The second most important thing is smelling good. Rannvijay says, “Agar aap acha smell kar rahe ho apne pehle hi date par toh aapke partner ko who baat hamesha yaad rahegi.” Thirdly, he mentions tha “you should be respectful, not only with the one jisske saath aap date par ho, but be respectful to people around you. Aap jaise logo se baat karte ho use pata lagta hai ki aapki asli personality kya hai.”

Need some more dating tips? Want to impress a girl? Well, take a cue from the king of reality shows, Rannvijay and make sure your first date isn’t your last. Watch Rannvijay giving more such tips on love and life only on MTV Splitsvilla X2, every Friday at 7 PM only on MTV.

