Spider-Man No Way Home TV premiere: Date, time to catch Tom Holland's superhero film on Sony MAX

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPIDERMANMOVIE Spider-Man No Way Home movie poster. The film will premiere on Sony MAX in Hindi

Spider-Man No Way Home is all set to premiere on Sony MAX in Hindi on July 31. The movie collected USD 1.9 billion globally after it was released in cinema halls in December last year. Now, the Hindi version of the Hollywood superhero film is all set to release for the fans in India and the viewers could not be more excited about it. Ahead of the world TV premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India, we bring to you all the details of the film, including the time of the premiere.

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Sony MAX

The channel recently announced the premiere date of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be airing on Sony MAX on Sunday, July 31 at 8 PM. Viewers will be able to watch it in Hindi when they tune into the channel at the mentioned time. Announcing the same, the channel wrote on social media, "Manzil ek lekin dono ke raaste alag-alag! Kya poora hoga Spider-Man aur Dr. Strange ka maqsad? Find out in the #HindiTVRelease of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Tomorrow 8 PM, only on Sony MAX (sic)."

Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 on TV: Sony MAX all set for world premiere of year's biggest hit, know details

Spider-Man: No Way Home plot and what to expect?

The new instalment of the 'Spider-Man' franchise, will start from where the previous Spider-Man: Far From Home left off. It also features all the villains from its universe namely Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Lizard. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also return as Spiderman from their respective film series. The film, which also stars Zendaya, also has appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Spider-Man: No Way Home makers announce theatrical release of extended cut

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will release in India on September 2. This cut is set to add about 15 minutes of footage to the original 148-minute cut, giving fans new material with all three Spider-Men. Charlie Cox's Daredevil will also be seen in the new cut of the movie.

Read: Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut locks theatrical release date, watch in India on...

Latest Entertainment News