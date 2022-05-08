Smriti Khanna gets candid about mother duties and physical transformation after pregnancy | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI_KHANNA Smriti Khanna's take on mother duties & body transform

Actress Smriti Khanna, who is a mother of a two-year-old daughter Anayka, spills the beans on her motherhood journey and how her life has been a rollercoaster ride ever since she has given birth to her daughter. She says everything from trips, parties, and outdoor activities to her shoots revolve around her daughter's schedule. Now that Anayka has started learning to speak, Smriti Khanna shares how her heart melts every time she hears a word from her little angel's mouth.

Smriti Khanna shares that she and her husband Gautam Gupta were already planning and trying for a baby. er husband's reaction to the good news was quite hilarious. She had happy tears in her eyes and he thought that she is stressing over her pregnancy that's why she was emotional.

'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' actress says that her entire pregnancy had been very smooth as she enjoyed the whole period thoroughly. She tells us that she downloaded all the possible baby apps and pregnancy apps while she was expecting. She was very active in her physical and mental capacity. She took prenatal yoga classes and followed a nutrition-rich diet throughout her pregnancy days. She also broke a pregnancy myth that pregnant women are supposed to eat fat from the beginning so that the baby will be healthy, but it is not at all true. The baby's growth only depends on how much protein you are consuming which will help its muscles grow. So the diet should be rich in protein and not fat. However, by the end of the pregnancy, expecting mothers are suggested to have a little clarified butter so that the delivery is smooth.

Smriti Khanna also shares the story behind the name selection of her daughter Anayka. She says that she followed a unique idea during her baby shower. She asked her guests for two names each for the baby as they did not know the gender. She adds that even after shortlisting the names, her daughter was still not named for the first 25 days because the family was not able to agree on one single name. Only later after a prolonged discussion, they decided on naming the little angel - Anayka which means powerful and complete.

The 31-year-old actress also talks about her work-life balance while performing mother duties. She says, she tries to match her timing with that of Anayka’s and schedule the shoots accordingly. She always makes sure that Anayka is in a playful mood, happy, well-rested, and well-fed before a shoot. When Anayka is in a cranky mood she sometimes offers her cheese because it is her favourite. Smriti further explains that she waits for the weekends to shoot with her little daughter as Anayka is free from her swimming, football and art classes and her husband is also free to look after her.

During and after Smriti Khanna's pregnancy, the actress gained 14 kgs which led to trolls fat-shaming her on social media. However, she did not let the nasty comments affect her and surprised her fans with her physical transformation. Addressing the same, the actress clarifies that nobody can go to a gym the next day after delivering a baby. Her body transformed because of the care she took while she was pregnant. Her weight increased as much as it should have considering she was pregnant. She was supposed to gain 10-14 kgs and that's what happened. However, after she delivered, she looked almost the same with some extra 5-6 kilos. It was all normal.