Sidharth Shukla's viscera sent to lab for further probe

The viscera and a few other internal organs of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on Thursday, have been sent to laboratories for forensic examination, sources said on Friday. He was 40. Autopsy report of the actor, who was cremated here in the afternoon, did not reveal any internal injury but samples were sent to laboratories to rule out the possibility of foul play, they said. Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy report claims 'no external or internal scars on body'

The viscera was sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while a few other organs were sent to the pathology laboratory of a medical college. Shukla was brought to the civic-run R N Cooper Hospital here on Thursday morning after he took ill at home. The doctors declared him brought dead.

A forensic expert from the hospital said they sent the viscera to the FSL in suburban Kalina for further investigation to rule out the possibility of foul play. "The FSL will investigate for presence of toxicity in the organs along with other details," he said, adding that the pathology lab will investigate other body organs and was expected to submit a report within two days.

Another official said the initial report indicated that heart attack was the cause of death and there was no internal injury.

Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has hit everyone hard. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. According to hospital officials, he was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. The last rites of the actor were performed on Friday. His mortal remains remained at Cooper hospital on Thursday night. The body was handed over to the family at around 1 pm today.

His funeral took place at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to the late actor.

The actor had become a household name with his role in the long-running TV show “Balika Vadhu” and as winner of “Bigg Boss 13”. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

