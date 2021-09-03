Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy report claims 'no external or internal scars on body'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. He passed away at 40 after suffering a massive heart attack on Thursday. The actor's autopsy was completed last night at Mumbai's Cooper hospital and according to reports there are "no external or internal scars on the body". The doctors have reserved their opinion on the post-mortem report. A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

Sidharth was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital around 10:30 am on September 2 by his family. He was declared dead on arrival. His family members have denied any foul play in the actor’s death, refusing the possibility of any conspiracy in the case. The last rites of the actor were performed on Friday. The actor’s mortal remains remained at Cooper hospital on Thursday night and was handed over to the family at around 1 pm today.

Sidharth Shukla's body reached the Oshiwara crematorium where close friend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and his family members were present. It is said that four people associated with Brahma Kumaris did rituals according to their customs. Shehnaaz, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz, was seen crying inconsolably as she reached the crematorium.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla became a household name with his role of Shiv in 'Balika Vadhu'. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom. Many celebs including Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but it was "Balika Vadhu" that made him famous.

Sidharth Shukla's last rites performed in presence of mother, Shehnaaz Gill and others