Sidharth Shukla reveals truth about his 'drunk driving' viral video controversy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Sidharth Shukla reveals truth about his latest viral video controversy

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has always been able to stay in the news. The actor celebrated his 40th birthday on December 13, amidst all the celebrations Sidharth caught himself in a controversy. He was recently accused of drunk driving and a man recorded his video in which he alleged him of beating a poor man. In the viral video, a man was seen accusing the Balika Vadhu actor of hitting a poor man, under the influence of alcohol. But, recently the true side of the story came to light. As per reports, Sidharth's brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons in the morning. They then went on to check the matter and what was going around.

When Sidharth and his brother-in-law spotted the goons and tried to stop them, they were threatened by the attackers with knives. However, Sidharth along with this brother-in-law somehow managed to catch hold of the goons and took them to the nearest police station. The culprits are behind the bars now.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Sidharth revealed how all the fake news surrounding his clash with the goons has left him disheartened.

He said, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification. It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, the major part of the media got it right.”

Sidharth added, “They went on to see the videos the following day and put out the correct information. It’s not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it’s turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay.”

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the music video 'Shona Shona' opposite Shehnaaz Gill. He will next be seen as Agastya in the third season of the web series Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee. The series is planned for release in 2021 on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji.