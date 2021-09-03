Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BALIKA_VADHU_OFFICIAL Sidharth Shukla 'forcibly sent 20,000' to Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha Banerjee's father during lockdown

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise sent shockwaves throughout the industry. He passed away at 40 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday afternoon. For the unversed, Sidharth became a household name after he essayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu' opposite Pratyusha Banerjee, who died in 2016 by suicide. Pratyusha played the character of Anandi. Now, Pratyusha's father Shankar Banerjee has revealed that during the Covid-19 lockdown, the actor had 'forcibly sent ₹20,000' to him and his wife, and had also enquired about their well-being.

In a new interview to a news portal, Pratyusha Banerjee's father claimed that Sidharth, who he called 'my son,' had been in touch with them after Pratyusha's death in 2016.

"I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp," Pratyusha's father said.

Talking about late actor's last messages to him, Pratyusha's father added "During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message 'Uncle, aunty do you need help?', 'Are you guys fine?', 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent ₹20,000."

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s funeral took place in the presence of his family members and close friends. The actor's mortal remains left Cooper Hospital in a hearse decorated with flowers amid heavy police security. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz, were seen devastated by actor's sudden demise.

Sidharth Shukla's last rites performed in presence of mother, Shehnaaz Gill and others

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back.

Sidharth Shukla's viscera sent to lab for further probe