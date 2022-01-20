Shweta Tiwari reveals truth behind her physical transformation: 'I shouldn’t be saying this, but..."

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari on her physical transformation

Shweta Tiwari is counted amongst one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen. Shweta became a household name playing Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and ever since then, the actress is slaying. The actress and mommy of two has inspired many with her physical transformation and fitness mantra.Needless to say, Shweta's fitness level has garnered a lot of attention on social media from fans. Now, in an interview, she opened up about her fitness secret adding that she doesn’t look like this every day.

Shweta (41) feels fitness is a daily struggle. "It is lovely to hear compliments! But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four,” the Bigg Boss season 4 winner told HT.

The actress added, "Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results."

Talking about her fitness regime, Tiwari said “during the pandemic, we all realised the importance of fitness and to stay fit. Even when we are at home, we need to keep moving. I do something or the other, be it jogging or walking or skipping at home. You should move your body every day. For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health."

Well, Shweta Tiwari is defying age and becoming hotter with each passing day and her recent pictures are the proof. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.