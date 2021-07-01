Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY FC Shilpa Shetty's epic prank on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 scares everyone out of their wits

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to surprise her fans with some entertaining stuff. From killer dance moves to exciting workout sessions Shilpa exactly knows how to impress her audience and have fun. But this time Shilpa surprised the audience in an absolutely new avatar. Shilpa was seen scaring everyone out of their wits in a ghost look on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY FC Shilpa Shetty's epic prank on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 scares everyone out of their wits; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY FC Shilpa Shetty's epic prank on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 scares everyone out of their wits; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY FC Shilpa Shetty's epic prank on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 scares everyone out of their wits; see pics

Shilpa Shetty who is one of the judges on the reality show will also be seen donning a retro look in the episode. She shared that she took inspiration from the late actress Sadhana and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment television.

On a related note, Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose to highlight cardio sessions in her Monday post, moving away from the yoga videos she normally uploads. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing a stepper workout, with a sprinkle of Bhangra hand movements to add a humour element.

"A different kind of#MondayMotivation today: 6" Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle. Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring. An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart and lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time," the 46-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding 'arms' will burn more calories. Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform. Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way!"

On the work front, Shilpa has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama", and also "Nikamma", which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.