Shehnaaz Gill brutally trolled after video of her assistant making her wear footwear goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSPRIYA_15,@IAMDRUGMYSELF Shehnaaz Gill brutally trolled after viral video of her assistant making her wear footwear

Bigg Boss 13 fame actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill keeps ruling the trends every now and then. Hailing from Punjab, the diva earned a huge fanbase after her appearance in Salman Khan's reality show with her chirpiness and innocence. Undoubtedly, she has become a big name in showbiz with multiple music videos, advertisements and a Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty. While fans keep showering their immense love on Shehnaaz, she was brutally trolled after a video of her assistant helping her wear sandals went viral on the internet.

In the latest video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen leaving after a shoot in Mumbai. As she steps out with her team in high heels, a member of her team arrives with her flat slippers and makes her wear them. He then picks up her heels and follows her. The video has not gone down well with netizens who claimed that the success has made Shehnaaz arrogant. People are expressing their anger at this attitude of the actress treating her team with disrespect. Watch the video here-

Reacting to the viral video of Shehnaaz, an Instagram user said, "Hath main kya mehndi lagi hai kya didi @shehnaazgill ....itna wahiyat attitude lati kahan se ho ande se nikli nahi ho aur itna ghamand." Another commented, "Why can't she change her footwear by herself.. She is just a mere newcomer and look at her attitude.. Sick behaviour." "How can you treat this type of your staff??" questioned another. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a blue dress with her hair tied in a bun.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill fans, who call themselves Shehnaazians, came out in support of the diva. One user wrote, "Kuch log keh rhey h why cant she remove her shoes so after my observation she is walking on marbles and wearing heels and if she removes it by her own toh vo gir bhi skti h tbhi uskey team members ne pkda hua h and if you search about her she is very kind to her team ...also she is wearing a short dress so don't judge anyone.. peace out." Another tried to explain, "I don't know why people make big issues out of everything! Please be a little considerate & observant, she is wearing a very short dress dress for her shoot with heels that too on a road full of marbles, so 1st thing is that she can't bend down for her dress & I think atleast girls should understand that & 2nd thing is, she can fall down if she tries to change her shoes by her on that rock filled roads."

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling new photos will make you forget Monday blues

Fans have always loved Shehnaaz Gill for her grounded nature and love for others. While the video has gone viral, her fans have hardly let it affect the love they have been showering on her since Bigg Boss days.

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill has been climbing the ladder of success with each passing day. Recently, the diva bagged Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020 title. Talking about what makes her the most desirable woman. Shehnaaz told ETimes, "I am real and present the real side of me to the world. People connect with real people. In my opinion, unique personality makes for a desirable trait. That is desirable because people want to be like that person." Last time, the diva was at the fourth position and jumped to the top this time.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps. She also has a couple of music videos coming up with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.