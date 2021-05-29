Shehnaaz Gill becomes Chandigarh’s Most Desirable Woman 2020, calls Sidharth Shukla the most desirable man

Image Source : TWITTER/@NAAZEALOUS Shehnaaz Gill becomes Chandigarh’s Most Desirable Woman of 2020

Bigg Biss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been climbing the ladder of success with each passing day. The diva is all over the internet, charming fans with her sultry looks and infectious smile. After her drastic transformation, Shehnaaz has managed to blow away the minds of the viewers with her sassiness and innocence. After winning hearts, the Punjabi actress and singer has bagged Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020 title. Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to thank her fans for their endless support in a heartfelt post.

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020.. This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. A big thank you once again."

Talking about what makes her the most desirable woman. Shehnaaz told ETimes, "I am real and present the real side of me to the world. People connect with real people. In my opinion, unique personality makes for a desirable trait. That is desirable because people want to be like that person." Last time, the diva was the fourth position and jumped to the top this time.

Talking about who she find the most desirable, Shehnaaz had only one name-- Sidharth Shukla. She said, "The most desirable man in my opinion is Sidharth Shukla. Qualities like being considerate, loyal, caring, protective and honest are what attract me in a man and I find such men desirable."

Shehnaaz Gill wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Shehnaaz broke the internet earlier this year when she shared her first picture with Diljit from the film. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slayed in a white suit. Undeniably, the duo's chemistry screamed fire from the picture.

Talking about the most loved couple SidNaaz, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been seen together in many music videos and ad films after Bigg Boss 13. They enjoy a huge fan base who keep trending them for their chemistry. Fans even demand that the two come together for a project soon.