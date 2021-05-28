Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDHARTH_SHUKLA Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's web series, Where & How to Watch Online

After winning the hearts of the people with his angry young man avatar in Bigg Boss 13, actor Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. It is the third installment in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. It marks the debut of social media sensation Sonia Rathee. While Sidharth Plays the role of a director named Agastya Rao, Sonia portrays the role of a 'rich and privileged' actress Rumi. It is a story about love, obsession, and broken hearts. The trailer and songs of Broken But Beautiful 3 have already left the fans excited. Apart from this, fans can't stop swooning over Sidharth Shukla's looks. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The third season streams on May 29.

If you're interested to watch Broken But Beautiful 3, here's each and every possible piece of information about Sidharth Shukla's digital debut curated just for you!

What is Broken But Beautiful 3 Release Date?

May 29, 2021

Who is the Director of Broken But Beautiful 3?

Priyanka Ghose

Who is the producer of Broken But Beautiful 3?

Ekta Kapoor

What is the star cast of Broken But Beautiful 3?

Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao

Sonia Rathee as Rumi

Ehan Bhat

Jahanvi Dhanrajgir

Manvir Singh

Taniya Kalra

Saloni Khanna

Who are the Music Directors of Broken But Beautiful 3?

The web show's music has been composed by Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra and Sandman. The songs Mere Liye and Tere Naal have been sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Kya Kiya Hai Tune has been sung by Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal.

How Can I See Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer?

You can watch Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer on the official YouTube channel called Alt Balaji. You can also watch it here-

Where can I watch Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3?

Broken But Beautiful 3 web series is releasing online on the video streaming platform Alt Balaji. One can buy the OTT platforms subscription and watch Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer web show here. The subscription is available at Rs 100/3 months, Rs 180/6 months and Rs 300/12 months.

Where to download Broken But Beautiful 3?

You can download the web series Broken But Beautiful 3 from the paid subscription of Alt Balaji in HD after it is made available on May 29.

