Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla says both TV and OTT have their share of challenges

Sidharth Shukla says both TV and OTT have their share of challenges

Bigg Boss fame and television actor Sidharth Shukla is set to step into the world of the web soon, with "Broken But Beautiful 3". Featuring Sidharth and debutant Sonia Rathee as Agastya Rao and Rumi, the show will launch on May 29th on ALTBalaji. It tells the story of Agastya and Rumi, who are two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other.

Talking about the same, Sidharth agrees that OTT is the new thing now, but both small screen and the digital platform come with their share of challenges.

"I know the whole world is hooked to the web platforms, and I feel it is the new medium now. The OTT consumption, especially since the last year, has tremendously increased. People are consuming different things, and actors are willing to experiment more with content on the web space," the actor said.

"Both the mediums have their share of challenges. As actors, our job is to act in any medium. I strongly believe if the content is good, people will watch it, irrespective of the medium. I am truly excited about my digital debut and am looking forward to the audience's response to Broken But Beautiful 3," he added.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3' also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor.