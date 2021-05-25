Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Sidharth Shukla has had 'many similar experiences' as his 'Broken But Beautiful 3' character

Bigg Boss fame and television actor Sidharth Shukla is set to step into the world of the web soon, with "Broken But Beautiful 3". His character 'Agastya' in the upcoming web series is a complicated man stuck between love and everything that comes with it. 'Broken But Beautiful 3' talks about the story of Agastya and Rumi, who are two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. Talking about his character, Sidharth said 'It is a character', he could relate to on a personal level.

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed," said Sidharth.

"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will stream on May 29.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3' also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla says both TV and OTT have their share of challenges

(With IANS Inputs)