Sheezan Khan, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehzad Dhami finalised for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is about to hit out screens soon. The last two seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were superhit. In such a situation, the makers are now planning to bring the third season. Recently there was an update regarding the premiere date of Bigg Boss OTT 3. At the same time, now information has come about the contestants participating in the show. After the end of Bigg Boss 17, the audience is now waiting for the OTT version.

These TV stars can be included

The names of Sheezan Khan, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehzad Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe top the list of contestants approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sheezan Khan's sister participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In such a situation, this time there is news of the actor's involvement. At the same time, Dalljiet Kaur is in the news for the turmoil in her personal life and Shehzad Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe is in the news for being out of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers had accused both of them of being unprofessional.

Social media stars are also on the list

Apart from these, YouTuber Maxtern, Thugesh, and TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Arhaan Bahl can also be included in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Social media influencer Maxtern was recently linked to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. A video of their fight also surfaced, but later there was a reconciliation between them. However, these names have not yet been officially approved by the makers of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT 3

According to the reports, Salman Khan's show will stream on OTT from May 15. With this, viewers will be able to watch the show 24×7. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

