Shark Tank India features LGBTQ pitcher with mother, netizens shower them with hugs and kisses

Shark Tank India has fast emerged as one of the most-loved reality shows in the country. It gives the opportunity to business owners and entrepreneurs to pitch their products and get funding from the 'sharks' Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. The latest episode of season 2 of the reality show turned out to be a really special one as an LGBTQ pitcher was featured for the first time to get funding for their brand BeUnic. Fans are praising the pitcher and his family, Shark Tank India judges and makers for helping the show become more inclusive.

BeUnic founder arrives with mother on Shark Tank India

LGBTQ pitcher Ashish Chopra, his mother Simmi Nanda and brother Vishesh Chopra arrived on Shark Tank India to get funding for their brand BeUnic. Ashish was revealed to be gay on the show. His brand BeUnic, as described on the website, curates lifestyle products created by queer entrepreneurs. They support the queer community through upskilling, counseling, entrepreneurship and international exposure. They also work with and donate a share of their profits to NGOs working with the queer community.

Shark Tank India judges praise Ashish and his mother

Shark Tank India judges were all praise for Ashish and his mother for having the courage to feature on national television. Simmi Nanda also recounted the story of her son coming out of the closet and revealing his sexual identity to her and the world. As far as funding goes, all sharks backed out of the deal and did not show an inclination towards investing in BeUnic. Peyush Bansal did make them an offer, but they turned it down.

On social media, viewers who watched Shark Tank India's latest episode were all praise for Simmi and her family.

Shark Tank India episodes can be viewed on Sony LIV and Sony TV.

