Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says companies he invested in on the show showed 3X to 25X growth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGMITTAL Anupam Mittal featured in the first season of Shark Tank India as investor

Highlights Shark Tank India will soon return with a second season

Anupam Mittal shared the success stories of the business he invested in Shark Tank India

Ever since Shark Tank India 2 has been announced, fans want the original 'sharks' back

Shark Tank India has only been one season in and its immense popularity has already got the makers getting started with the second season. The registrations for the upcoming season of the business reality show have been ongoing and soon it will be on air letting businesses get funding from the visionary 'sharks' on the show.

Read: Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal, who was one of the favourite 'sharks' last season, has revealed in an Instagram post that the businesses he invested in in the first season of the show have witnessed tremendous growth. Anupam was liked by the fans for his calm demeanour and how he encouraged each and every contestant regardless of whether or not they got the required funding. Anupam, it seems like, has been invested in the businesses he showed interest in the show and has played an important role in making them reach newer heights.

Read: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to Rupali Ganguly; TV actors with their real-life partners

Sharing a picture with one of the business founders on Shark Tank India season 1, Anupam wrote on Instagram, "An intense strategy session with @jai_rajat of #Sunfoxx the ECG device maker we funded on @sharktank.india. Since Nov, their sales are up 5X. In fact, many of the companies I have invested in have seen their sales soar from 3X to 25X in a few months. Do I just pick them right, is it the #sharktankindia magic or a bit of both? What do you think (sic)?"

Earlier, Ashneer Grover shared a picture with entrepreneur Ravi Kabra, who participated in Shark Tank India and received funding of Rs1 crore for 15% equity of his brand Skippi pop. All the five sharks of the show invested in Ravi's company. Sharing the photo, Ashneer wrote that after Ravi's Shark Tank stint, his brand grew by 40X.

Such success stories have been numerous on Shark tank India.

Meanwhile, the second season of Shark Tank India has got people hyped up. Ever since the announcement, fans have been demanding the return of the original 'sharks' Ashneer, Anupam, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh.