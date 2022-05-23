Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his movie 'Prithviraj' opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. In a clip of the upcoming episode shared on Reditt, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when the host was in college.

Kapil said pointing towards Akshay now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen: "We are born to just interview his heroines."

One user commented: "Or blame nobody. If older actresses don't have the needed pull and not pair well on screen. Who is to blame."

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Prithviraj' revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

The actor, who will portray king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, admitted that he felt like "a kid in a candy store" when he got to know the scale of action that he will get to perform in 'Prithviraj'.

Talking about the scale of the film, which happens to be YRF's first historical film, Akshay said in a statement, "'Prithviraj' is mounted at a scale that will wow people and action plays an integral part in heightening the entertainment quotient of the film. 'Prithviraj' is a big screen action extravaganza that awaits to unfold in front of the eyes of the audiences."

"It will give numerous highs given how Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan took on the responsibility of protecting the country and its people from the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor. I was like a kid in a candy store when I realised the scale of action that I will get to perform", he added.