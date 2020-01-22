Shantanu Maheshwari saves co-actor Reecha Sinha from drowning

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari recently saved his co-star Reecha Sinha from drowning while shooting an underwater sequence. The incident happened when the two were shooting for director Palki's "Gud Khake" music video in Jaipur.
According to sources, the shot required Reecha and Shantanu to film an underwater scene. While shooting, Reecha, who is not a good swimmer, lost her balance and was pulled away by the current. Shantanu managed to grab her hand and pull her back.
There is a reason why our music video #gudkhaake is looking happy... it's led by a positive team which only knows how to laugh and be happy... sharing a few glimpses... . Have fun watching and if you haven’t seen the music video till now then please do ... @palki.malhotra I know I was not your first choice but I hope I did justice ( no intention of putting you in a spot ) @timesmusichub @fitzupofficial @desihoppers @reecha_sinha @sunnyboy.26 @neerajmm @daanishhh @rizwan_bond @macedon008 @iamjackofficial @dhanashreeofficial @arindambhattacharjee @varshha1601 @karishmavyas18 @fairmontjaipurindia #bts #btsedits #makingmemories #behindthescenes #fun #jaipur #musicvideo #pagalpan
Talking about the incident, Reecha said: "The most difficult part in 'Gud Khake' video was the underwater scene. A lot of struggle went into it. I was performing and suddenly I was out of breath and I felt that I would not be able to come out. Thankfully, Shantanu came to my rescue. He realised that I'm unable to come out and he literally saved me from drowning. It was scary but I'm very happy with the output we got," Reecha said.
This sequence is very close to my heart, as this is my FIRST attempt to UNDERWATER Romance...... Thank you @palki.malhotra for coming up with this idea ..... @macedon008 for the choreography 2Days to go for the Release #gudkhake . . @timesmusichub @fitzupofficial @sunnyboy.26 @neerajmm @daanishhh @rizwan_bond @iamjackofficial @dhanshree.yadav @reecha_sinha @fairmontjaipurindia @varshha1601 @ashkinglive @devansh1697 @desihoppers @bharatgoelmusic @sidkaushal22 @shamsher.s.rajwar