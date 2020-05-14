Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke part ways; actress says 'we were better as friends'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANTANU.STAN Nach Baliye 9 couple Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke part ways

Nach Baliye 9 couple Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have parted ways. The couple was ruling the hearts of the people last year with their sizzling performances on the reality show. However, now the actress has revealed that they have broken up. Nityaami told TOI that the couple realised they are better as friends. She also said that nothing went wrong in their relationship but they decided to end it in February this year and maintain being good friends.

Nityaami said, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way."

Shantanu and Nityaami were seen together in web series Medically Yourrs and fell in love while shooting. They announced their relationship on the Nach Baliye 9 stage. While on the show, there were also rumours that the two actors had been faking a relationship for the show and were not dating in reality.

Talking about Nityaami, Shantanu had earlier told India Today, "It's honestly hard to describe how we fell for each other, but we are good friends, which is also how our relationship began. We are both fun, easy-going and chilled out individuals who are quite adventurous, and these qualities within made us click together right from the beginning."

He added, "It was after the promotions of Medically Yourrs. There are no filmy moments. We eventually agreed and decided that we have a liking for each other so let’s try to get into a relationship and try to know each other more."

During the quarantine, actress Nityaami Shirke has flown away to Melbourne to be with her parents. The actress left for the city on April 28 and has been in self-quarantine.

