Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shaheer Sheikh to play Sushant Singh Rajput's role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Multiple reports had been doing rounds on the Internet claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta will be brought back for the audience. Titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the show is said to have Ankita Lokhande playing the role of Archana, whereas there has been no official confirmation on Shaheer Sheikh's role. Clearing the air, the show's casting director confirmed that the second season Pavitra Rishta will feature Shaheer in the role that was originally played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It is now confirmed that Shaheer Sheikh will step into late actor's shoe to play Manav. Set for a digital debut, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will see Ankita and Usha Nadkarni reprising their roles from the 2009 show.

Talking to Zoom Digital, casting director Adityoa Suranna confirmed, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well," Suranna added.

For the unversed, Sushant began his career as a television actor before venturing into Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji soap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, reprising his role of Dev Dixit. He will be sharing the screen space with Erica Fernandez.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team returns to Gokuldham society: Back on home ground