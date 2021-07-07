Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAV RAJDA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team returns to Gokuldham society: Back on home ground

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and popular shows on the small screen. Time and again, the sitcom has proved its popularity by staying on the top of TRP charts. Not only the storyline and plot but the residents of Gokuldham society makes it an interesting watch. Now its team is back to Mumbai after wrapping up their outdoor schedule. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda shared a happy photo of the crew, who is back in their society and expressed his delight in a new social media post.

Taking to the Instagram, Rajda shared the photo with the crew and wrote, "Finally back in gokuldham....feels great to be back on home ground."

Recently, the cast and crew wrapped up shooting in Vapi, Gujarat and returned to Mumbai. Actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu took to her social media and dropped some behind-the-scenes from their schedule.

In the pics, the entire team was seen enjoying and having a lot of fun together. Palak seems to spend time with all her co-stars and Tapu Sena. From Samay Shah, Khush Shah to Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyamlal Pathak, Sharad Sankla and others, the actress had shared cute unseen pictures with the entire cast. The team was seen having a great time shooting with each other in the outdoor shoots.

Sharing the pictures, Palak wrote, "Some beautiful memories to cherish forever."

After the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers of the show had decided to shoot the fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Mumbai. However with restrictions on shoots getting lifted in Maharashtra, all the production houses are coming back to the state capital.

Also Read: TMKOC's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shows his singing skills, Anjali says 'What a performance'