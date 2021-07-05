VIDEO: TMKOC's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shows his singing skills, Anjali says 'What a performance'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDAR CHANDWADKAR TMKOC's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shows his singing skills, Anjali says 'What a performance'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and popular shows on the small screen. Time and again, the sitcom has proved its popularity by staying on the top of TRP charts. Not just the twists and turns but also the cast makes it an interesting watch. Mandar Chandwadkar aka 'Bhide' is not only an outstanding actor but he is also a great singer and his recent post on Instagram serves as proof.

When the team got together, Mandar was requested by the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda, to sing S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's song. The actor sang 'Sach Mere Yaar Hai' from the film Saagar. The film featured Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Dimple Kapadia.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, he dropped the singing video and captioned it, "Missing u sp bala sir... this was on demand of my director @malavrajda..#spbala Subramaniam #singers #keepsupporting #behappy #tmkoc." Seems Mandar Chandwadkar has floored everyone with his singing skills. In the comments, he won praises from his co-stars.

Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali, wrote, "What a performance this was." His on-screen daughter Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani dropped hearts.

Recently, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a great time together at a luxurious resort in Daman. Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Tanmay Vekaria, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Palak and others were spotted enjoying on off-work days. From celebrating birthdays together to taking a dip in the swimming pool the team made the most of their time in the coastal city.

After the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers of the show had decided to shoot the fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Mumbai. However with restrictions on shoots getting lifted in Maharashtra, all the production houses are coming back to the state capital.

