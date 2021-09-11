Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor blessed with a baby girl

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl at late Friday night, as per a report in BollywoodLife. However, no official announcement of the arrival of their newborn has been shared by the couple.

Last month, Shaheer had hosted a baby shower for Ruchikaa. It was an intimate celebration with only close friends and family in attendance including Ekta Kapoor, Kanchi Kaul, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family.

Shaheer had announced his engagement with Ruchikaa by sharing a cute photo on Instagram. In the picture, Shaheer is seen holding her hand which has the engagement ring as she laughs her heart out. He wrote, "#TuHasdiRaveexcited for the rest of my life..#ikigai"

Talking about Ruchikaa Kapoor, she is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh will next be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. In the show, he will be playing the role of Manav, the character that was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani. Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere on September 15. Apart from this, Sheheer is also seen in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which also stars Erica Fernandes.