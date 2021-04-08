Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYANTANI GHOSH Sayantani Ghosh lashes out at trolls asking her bra size, says 'ab bahut ho gya!'

Television popular actress Sayantani Ghosh lashed out at trolls who asked her bra size. Taking to her Instagram the actress penned a long note on self-love and body shaming. The actress revealed that during an interactive session on social media the actress was asked about her bra size. She shared a thread of pictures stating her opinion with a caption, "A thread to end the "size" mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you? Drop a heart if you agree with me!"

In her note, she mentioned, "Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of your appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about...Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period (sic)."

She further encouraged women to speak up when men stare at their breasts. "I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw men staring at my breast!! Par ab bahut ho gaya!!! It's enough, I think ladies it's high time we start loving ourselves coz no one else will! Speak up reply to anyone who disrespects you in any way, body-shames you in any way... man or woman (sic)."

Sayantani further asked the men what if women started to judge their body and asked about the size of their pe**s. She wrote, "After-all, the 'Size' phenomenon was created by you all to mask your insecurities, wasn't it?"

She then wrote, "In a world where the 'Human Race' itself is struggling for its existence, "SIZE MATTERS"-- so let's all have a large heart which is full of love, self-love, self-respect and respect for one another, compassion, acceptance and lots of empathy!!!"

Sayantani concluded her post on the note of self-love. She advocated, Love yourself, Accept yourself and respect yourself.

Check out her post here:

On the professional front, Sayantani who made her television debut on the show, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan is currently seen in the show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main.