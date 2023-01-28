Salman Khan-Abdu Rozik along with Sohail & Arpita attend politician Rahul Narain Kanal's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan & Abdu Rozik attend Rahul Narain Kanal's wedding

While we are still gushing over Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', the actor was spotted at politician Rahul Narain Kanal's wedding. The actor attended the wedding in Mumbai along with his family, including brother Sohail Khan and sisters Alvira Khan, with husband Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Not only 'bada bhaijaan', but 'chota bhaijaan', Abdu Rozik too marked his presence. Salman's best friend Nadeem Qureshi, a founder and managing partner of the actor's TV Production company SK TV, also posed with the Khan family.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds in which Salman and his family are seen posing with the groom. For the wedding, Salman Khan looked suave in a vibrant blue shirt paired with pants. He happily posed with Rahul Narain Kanal, in a red sherwani. Rahul also touched Salman's feet and sought his blessings.

Bigg Boss 16 fame and everyone's favourite Abdu Rozik made a starry entry as he looked royal in a bisht (black-gold throbe) teamed up with an Arabic cap. Abdu joined Rahul's baraat with his friends and family.

TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also attended the wedding with their daughter Tara. Mumbai paps also spotted Arti Singh and Maniesh Paul at the function.

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. In the teaser, Salman is seen fighting against a number of goons single-handedly and showing off his swift moves. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji has been produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films Production. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release. He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

