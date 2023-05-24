Rupali Ganguly on sudden demise of Anupamaa costar Nitesh Pandey: 'We made plans to make our sons...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rupali Ganguly on sudden demise of Anupamaa costar Nitesh Pandey

TV actress Rupali Ganguly is shocked by the sudden demise of her Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey. The actor-writer, Pandey essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the TV show and was a friend of the actress. He passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51, late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. The Nasik Police claimed that he was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his room but was declared dead on arrival.

Rupali Ganguly, who is in disbelief, said that she had made plans with Nitesh to meet but they could not implement it. Sharing fond memories about their bond, Rupali said that "he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch" with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during her sabbatical."

She said: "He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can't believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me."

She further mentioned: "Even when he came to 'Anupamaa', it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said: "Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said 'no no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai.' Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko ('Wait, I'll just turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It's been 3 weeks since) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this."

According to Nasik Police's press release, "Writer-actor Nitesh Pandey was staying at Hotel Dew Drop in Igatpuri since Tuesday morning. The actor had ordered food in the evening and did not open the door of his room when there was a knock to deliver the order. Then a staff member opened the door with the help of a master key. Nitesh Pandey was found lying unconscious inside.

Hotel management had admitted Nitesh Pandey to the rural hospital of Igatpuri at 2 am. But the doctors had declared him dead even before admitting him there, Lgatpuri police is engaged in further investigation of the case. At present, the police is waiting for the post-mortem report of the actor and is also questioning the hotel staff and close friends."

(With IANS inputs)

