SHOCKING! Rubina Dilaik, who is expecting twins, opens up about a car accident during her first trimester

TV's star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood. After multiple speculations, the couple announced the news in September. In her new show on YouTube, Dilaik revealed that they are on cloud 9 as they are expecting twins. The actor also shared about a horrifying car accident she met with during her first trimester.

On her YouTube channel Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi, ecstatic Dialik revealed that she is soon to welcome twins. She further opened up about her husband's reaction when she first shared the news with him.

She said, "After three months I went for my first scam where for the first time I saw the foetus growing. The tiny little body organs developing inside you. It is an overwhelming feeling like a wow a full human being is growing inside and I have two."

Sharing about the car accident, Dilaik said, "While coming home I had a car accident. I was waiting at the signal and a truck came and just rammed into my car from behind of course, I was not prepared. The shock was such that my back hit the seat first then I went ahead and banged my head and came back. The day is still so refreshing in my mind that I get goosebumps talking about it. I was so petrified, terrified, and I was scared not for myself but for these human beings growing inside me."

"That experience I really can't express in words. The amount of fear that I had and felt all hell broke loose. It was my worst nightmare. We arranged for an emergency sonography because I was dying to know that they were safe," she added.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner also opened up about why she did not announce her pregnancy straight away. "The amount of risk, fear, uncertainty, and nobody can teach or inform you about it. Only you can experience it. After that, we held the news only to ourselves. We just informed our parents and my siblings," Dilaik said.

