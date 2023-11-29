Ahead of Animal release, Censor Board DEMANDS 5 cuts in Ranbir Kapoor's film | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Stills from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie

Animal is among the most-awaited films of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the buzz around the film has not only taken over social media but also among the film fraternity. The crime drama marks the first collaboration of Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed Kabir Singh. Ahead of its release on December 1, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its verdict on the film giving it an A certification. The CBFC also demanded five cuts in Animal.

As per the report, which is doing rounds on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's 'steamy' scenes have been deleted. The report read, "Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:51 mins. approx."

Five cuts in Animal by Censor Board

The Censor Board directed makers to replace the word 'Costume' as 'Vastra' and the dialogue 'Kabhi nahi' and 'Kya bol rahe ho aap.' The word 'Natak' has been muted and the sub-titles 'You change pads four times a month' has been changed. The Censor Board also modified the cuss words 'suitably.' The word 'Black' has been modified. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's intimate 'close-up' scenes have been deleted.

Find the CBFC's report on Animal below:

Image Source : TWITTERAnimal's CBFC report

All about Animal

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film traces the life of Vijay who has a complex relationship with his father Balbir Singh and will go to any extent to make him happy. Animal is made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

