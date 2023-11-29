Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's pre-wedding functions' pictures are out | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's pre-wedding function pictures

Randeep Hooda is going to marry his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram today. The couple's pre-wedding function took place on November 28, pictures of which are going viral on social media. On November 26, Randeep reached his partner's home town Manipur, and also took blessings at a local temple. Some photos of their visit also went viral on social media. Now pictures of the pre-wedding function have also surfaced, in which the couple is seen having fun with their friends.

In the pictures, Lin and Randeep are seen posing for the camera with some friends. So in the second picture, the actor is posing while dancing. The happiness of becoming a groom is visible on Randeep's face. During this time the actor is seen in a yellow kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Lin is looking beautiful in a pink, white, and green colored cotton saree. In another photo, everyone is seen sitting at the dinner table. Recently, when Randeep was asked who from Bollywood would be present at his wedding, he said, 'Only me.' Apart from this, he also said that he was feeling a little nervous before his marriage.

See the photos here:

Randeep Hooda is all set to tie the knot with Lin Laishram today!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will tie the nuptial knot today. Their wedding is going to be completely different from all the weddings happening till now in Bollywood. The actor shared the photo of the wedding card on his Instagram, in which it was written, "We are very happy to inform you that our wedding will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. With the blessings of friends and family, we are going to take saat pheras at the same place where Arjun married Princess Chitrangada of Manipur in the Mahabharata. We look forward to your blessings and love at the beginning of this new journey."

The grand reception will be held in Mumbai

After marriage, the couple will host a reception party for their friends in Mumbai, which will be attended by many celebs. However, no date for the reception has been revealed yet. Only the couple's family and some close friends will attend the wedding. Let us tell you, there is a gap of 10 years between Randeep and Lin. While Randeep is 47 years old, Lin's age is 37.

Latest Entertainment News