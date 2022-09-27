Rubina Dilaik drops heartfelt birthday wish for husband Abhinav Shukla, calls him 'love and light' of her life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK Rubina Dilaik drops birthday wish for husband Abhinav

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most prominent names in Telly Town. Over the years, the actress has worked extremely hard and carved her place in the industry. She is noted for appearances in Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress appeared in Bigg Boss 14 and garnered unparalleled fame after the show. She emerged as the winner of the show. Since the show, her popularity has been increasing every single day. Recently, the actress took to her social media and wished her husband Abhinav Shukla on his birthday,

On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. The first shows the couple on a trek. In the picture, Abhinav Shukla is seen standing and admiring the picturesque views, while the actress is seen eating Maggi. The second picture shows the couple striking an adorable selfie. The pair looked all smiles in the photo. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love and light of my life… @ashukla09 Missing you a little more Today."

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilailk tied the knot on 21 June 2018. Later on, the couple's marriage ran into a number of problems, and they were on the verge of separating, but they entered Bigg Boss 14 together and worked through the problems. After the show, their relationship grew stronger.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina recently amazed everyone and captured the hearts of the nation with her daring performances in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actor showcased her fearless side in the play and never failed to astound with her stunts. She also emerged as a winner in many stunts. She made it to the show's finale and earned a spot in the top 5. However, she was unable to move to the top 3. After the show, she is now seen as one of the contestants on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Sanam Johar.

