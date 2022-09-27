Sonam Kapoor shares another glimpse of her son Vayu, wishes her grandmother on birthday | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor shares another glimpse of her son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are relishing their new phase of life. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 20th August 2022. The Kapoor-Ahuja clan has been on cloud nine after the new addition to their family. Recently, The new parents revealed their son's name as Vayu and shared his first glimpse as he turned one month old. Now, the actress has shared another glimpse of her little bundle of joy on the occasion of her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor's birthday.

On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. The first is a monochrome picture that shows a young Sonam Kapoor posing with her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, and the two look adorable. The next picture shows Nirmal Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms. While the picture is blurred for obvious reasons, the picture surely gives an brief stance of Vayu. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay."

A few days ago, the actress shared an adorable family portrait, giving the first glimpse of Vayu. Along with the picture, she announced the name of her newborn in a long caption. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives..In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength..In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja." The picture stirred the internet and people flocked to the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

She further explained the meaning of her baby's name. She wrote, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She is now all set to make a comeback after a long break with the Shome Makhija directorial Blind, which will be streamed on OTT.

