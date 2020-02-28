Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia loses her control in Rannvijay Singha's show. Here's why

Counted amongst one of the most popular reality shows of the small screen, Roadies Revolution began a few weeks back with gang leaders Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. Every year the show brings forth a bundle of interested people and this year too the show introduced a new element which was to introduce those who have done some great work to bring a revolution in society. Roadies happen to be the most-watched shows and has a great youth fan following. The show that is known for its drama, fights, roasting, and tasks has already begun what it is known for, something which will be shown in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Going as per the promo of the show shared by the makers, it seems as if the actress will lose her calm because of a contestant who will appear during the audition round and claim that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know that she was cheating on him. This made Neha angry who said, "nobody gives you the right to slap a girl."

On one hand, where the leaders will be upset about the above contestant's behavior, there will be a 22-year-old boy who will win their hearts through his commendable job. The celebrity leaders in Roadies Revolution will Malhar Kalambe who showed commendable courage and managed to clean more than 3800 tonnes of garbage through beach clean-ups in 125 weeks. Malhar has been awarded by the UN volunteers of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and felicitated by the UN environmentalists.

