Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio blessed with baby boy Rhythm

Roadies and Splitsville creator Raghu Ram is on top of the world as he and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are blessed with a baby boy. The couple, who got hitched in December 2018, had announced their pregnancy in a heart-warming post last year in August and now, they are all set to welcome their new-born baby boy into his new home. The couple has decided to call their little bundle of joy Rhythm as the name cannot be associated to any religion.

Elated and happy after becoming a father, Raghu said that he is relieved that his wife Natalie and his son are doing good. He told Mumbai Mirror, “There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, childbirth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood.” Raghu also informed that his wife opted for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques.

Reacting to how they zeroed in on Rhythm as the name of their child, Raghu that it was important for them to “find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked ‘Rhythm’. More importantly, it can’t be linked with any religion.” Earlier, photos of Natalie’s baby shower went viral on the internet. The Canadian diva looked gorgeous in her summer dress, while Raghu posed with a play card that read, ‘happiest baby ever’. Check out-

Recently seen in reality show Skulls and Roses, Raghu also lent out details about their new home and nursery that Natalie has decorated for their child. He said, “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”

