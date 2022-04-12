Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KEVIN ALMASIFAR/BASEER ALI Roadies 18: Kevin Almasifar to Baseer Ali, 5 daredevil contestants who have redefined adventure

Amid much anticipation around the latest season of Roadies, host Sonu Sood kicked off the action-packed ride of Roadies – Journey in South Africa on 8th April 2022 with a bang! Ever since its grand premiere on MTV, this season of the reality adventure show has already piqued the curiosity of fans across the country. As all the contestants have finally embarked on this South African expedition, here’s a list of five daredevil contestants on MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa, who will surely evoke the adventure spirit within the viewers:

Kevin Almasifar

After winning netizens' hearts with his stint on Roadies Revolution, Kevin Almasifar has returned to the fan-favourite reality show franchise with Roadies – Journey in South Africa. Kevin is a fitness enthusiast and a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter. During his journey on Roadies Revolution, he had risen to fame because of his strength and intelligence, and it will be enthralling to witness him perform some high-octane tasks throughout this season as well.

Baseer Ali

One of the most popular contestants in the history of Roadies, Baseer Ali has joined the Roadies brigade, yet again, to compete for the coveted title of Roadies – Journey in South Africa. Baseer became a popular reality star after kickstarting his television career with Roadies Rising and emerged as the season’s runner-up. As this Roadies champion has embarked on a multi-city South African expedition, some jaw-dropping moments are bound to ensue!

Moose Jattana

The social media influencer Moose Jattana, who was in the limelight not so long ago for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, has been seen pushing her limits on Roadies – Journey in South Africa. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant garnered a lot of love and appreciation from netizens for being bold and fearless on the show. As a no-nonsense Moose goes against other contestants on Roadies in South Africa, plenty of drama, action and thrill is totally guaranteed!

Simi Talsania

Simi Talsania is a well-known dancer who became popular after appearing on Dance Indian Dance – Season 5. The dancing sensation has been channelling her vigour to compete against others on the South African terrain in Roadies – Journey in South Africa. Under the guidance of Sonu Sood, Simi has upped the ante for all the contestants on the show.

Arushi Dutta

After displaying her robustness on Roadies Real Heroes and Splitsvilla 11, Arushi Dutta is leaving no stone unturned to take on challenges head-on on Roadies – Journey in South Africa. During her stint on Roadies Real Heroes, Arushi left many impressed with her agility and outspokenness. Now that she has returned to the reality show franchise with the intent of winning, the bar of adventure has been raised a notch higher!