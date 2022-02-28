Follow us on Image Source : PR Roadies 18: Sonu Sood commences shoot for the reality show; says he's excited to add his flavour to it

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is quite elated with his journey as a host of the youth-based reality show 'Roadies 18'. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years. He has finally begun shooting for the show in the locales of South Africa. While sharing his excitement, Sonu says: "I am overjoyed to begin the 'Roadies' shoot." "It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other," he adds.

Sonu has stepped into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, who was synonymous with 'Roadies' for the past 18 years.

As per the reports, the concept of the show has also changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders may not exist. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others were seen as gang leaders in past seasons.

The new season is expected to start in March on MTV India.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's historical epic action drama, 'Prithviraj' and Koratala Siva's 'Acharya'. He will also venture into an out-and-out actioner with 'Fateh'.