Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares then and now photos with Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri

Ever since popular mythological show Ramayan ran again on the Television screens during the coronavirus lockdown, fans wait eagerly for the cast to share throwback photos. Not only this, but the popularity and the fan following of the cast have increased over the past few months. To keep up with the love, actress Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's show keeps on treating fans with the backstories and photos of herself and everyone else. Yet again she did the same when she shared a then and now picture with her co-star Sunil Lahri who is popular among the fans as Lakshman. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Now, then and forever. Some relationships grow with time when you feed them with respect. Shoot diaries."

The first picture shows both of them clad in their costumes and happens to be a screenshot of the scene from the show. While the second photo has been taken on the sets of some show where they appeared together. Have a look at the picture here:

The same photo was shared in the form of a collage by Sunil on Instagram along with a caption reading, "Dipika ji and me... Ramayan ki shooting aur abhi ki shooting ... Abhi ki shooting kaun si ho sakti hai thoda dimag lagaiye?"

Check it out:

If you scroll down her Instagram profile, you will find a number of stories that she has shared along with with old photos taken during the shooting of the show. Don't miss them and check them out here:

The iconic show that ran in the Eighties on Doordarshan was produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The year 2020 marked the 33 years celebration of the cult show which featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman. There were many other actors who played crucial roles like that of Lalita Pawar (Manthra,) Dara Singh (Hanuman,) and Arvind Trivedi (Ravana.)

Coming back to Dipika, she was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar. Next up, she will be seen in the biopic of Sarojini Naidu which will be directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.

